Man sustains injuries to abdomen in Norfolk shooting, police investigate

Posted 9:21 am, April 2, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 5 p.m.

A gunshot victim was found in the 1000 block of Hugo Street.

Police said the victim was taken by a third party to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and abdomen.

Detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.891495 by -76.245569.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.