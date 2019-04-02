Man sustains injuries to abdomen in Norfolk shooting, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 5 p.m.

A gunshot victim was found in the 1000 block of Hugo Street.

Police said the victim was taken by a third party to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and abdomen.

Detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this shooting.

