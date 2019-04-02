List of 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees

Country music’s party of the year is almost here!

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show is on News 3 Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

The awards show will honor and showcase big names and new talent in country music and you can expect some great performances.

Here is a list of artists nominated this year:

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Song of the Year
“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson
Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June

Album of the Year
“Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay
“Desperate Man,” Eric Church
“From A Room Vol. 2,” Chris Stapleton
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
“The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

