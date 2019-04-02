Lauren London opens up about Nipsey Hussle’s death

Lauren London broke her silence Tuesday and paid tribute to her longtime boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

The model and actress had been in a five-year relationship with the rapper, and had a young son with him named Kross.

They formed a tight-knit family with their son, Hussle’s daughter from a previous relationship, and Cameron Carter, London’s son with rapper Lil Wayne.

The couple has been known as one of the genre’s more enduring love stories.

Hussle was fatally shot Sunday in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned, police said.

The suspect, Eric Holder, was arrested Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Hussle and Holder knew each other, and the shooting appears to be the product of a personal dispute.