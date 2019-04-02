Bertie Co. man arrested after police chase, faces drug charges

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Police responded to the complaint of possible narcotics being sold out of a home in the 1600 block of US 17 North near Midway on March 26 at 6 p.m.

The incident involved Deontrae Jermaine Hayes and when he saw police he took of running into a wooded area, according to officials.

Police secured the vehicle he had been sitting in as more officials were responding to the area.

Hayes was eventually located by officers and arrested. One officer located an AR-15 rifle as well as narcotics, scales and money inside the vehicle.

Hayes was charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell And Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $38,000.