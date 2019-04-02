A lesson in the realities of getting a rabbit for Easter on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Easter is right around the corner and some parents may be thinking about gifting a bunny in their children's Easter basket. The folks from the Norfolk SPCA warn that while rabbits make great pets, plenty of research and consideration should be done before adding another pet to the family.

Plus, joining us is the sweet six-month-old rabbit, Leo, who is looking for his forever family.

If you are ready to put in the time and give Leo the lifetime love that he needs, visit www.norfolkspca.org.