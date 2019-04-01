Ziplock bags filled with hate propaganda, KKK recruiting material found on Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received several reports on Saturday of “suspicious” ziplock bags being thrown onto the driveways and lawns of residents.

The ziplock bags contained birdseed and small pieces of paper that had verbiage depicting hate propaganda.

Police say the material appeared to also contain recruiting and racial hate material published in connection with the Ku Klux Klan.

The items were recovered by police in several areas of Northampton and Accomack Counties. The bags seemed to be randomly thrown into driveways and lawns, mainly focusing on the town’s and main secondary roads.

As of Monday, there have been around 140 items collected out of Northampton County. There appear to be 11 different versions of the bags but all carry a similar message, according to officials.

Police do not believe that the suspect is local; instead, they think it was someone who was passing through the area. A suspect vehicle has been described as a red or maroon extended cab pick-up truck.

“This is an effort to promote hate and division in our community. I would encourage our citizens to remain strong and united against this type of behavior. This is not who we are or who we want to be affiliated with. This type of activity will not be condoned or tolerated by law enforcement,” stated in a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and several town police departments in both counties are investigating the incident.

If you have found any of these bags or have information, call Northampton Police or County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-678-0458 or the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-787-1131.

