White House considering appointing former Virginia Attorney General as immigration czar

The White House is considering appointing a “border or immigration czar” to oversee the administration’s efforts to contain and manage a surge in migrants crossing the southern US border, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Top White House officials and members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet have entertained the idea as the situation at the southern border has worsened. With detention centers at the border overcapacity and large numbers of unaccompanied minors straining federal resources, top administration officials increasingly believe they need a point person who can coordinate the efforts of multiple agencies and departments.

Among those being considered to fill the position are Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, and Ken Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia who is also a CNN political commentator.

The White House, Cuccinelli and Kobach did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment.

The Associated Press first reported the White House was considering hiring a czar.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has warned of a “careening crisis” and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan declared last week that his agency has reached “a breaking point.”