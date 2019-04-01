Tom Brady joins Twitter to prank us all about retirement

April Fools! Many people around the nation were fooled on the silly holiday this year by Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.

An account with the verified blue Twitter check mark under the name of the six-time Super Bowl winner played with fan’s emotions Monday.

In his first tweet Brady appeared to retire saying, “I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting.”

That was around 12:15 p.m., and around 1:30 p.m. the account said, “Was that a bad joke?”

Some social media users were quick to believe the tweet while others called the April Fool’s Day joke pretty quick.

Twitter even replied to the post saying, “Now that’s how the 🐐 joins Twitter.”

For now it looks like Patriots fans can rest easy knowing their star QB isn’t retiring just yet.

