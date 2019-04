Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live" is a special two hour event airing live on Sunday, April 7th at 9:00 p.m. that will follow a team of archaeologists into the inner chambers of an excavation site. We talk with explorer Josh Gates about what his expedition expects to find when his team opens an Egyptian sarcophagus for the very first time.

