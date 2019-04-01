Suffolk man arrested, charged with solicitation of prostitution from minor

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police arrested a man following their investigation of a complaint of solicitation of prostitution of a minor.

On March 29 around noon, Officers arrived at the Green Pines Motel located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard regarding the initial complaint.

Police found the adult male who knew the male juvenile victim and had solicited the juvenile for sexual acts, according to officials.

36-year-old Michael Thaddeus Smith was arrested on charges including Solicitation of Prostitution from a Minor Less than 16 and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Smith worked as a housekeeper at the Green Pines Motel and court documents say he lived there. The victim also lived at the motel in a different room.

Smith is in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. His preliminary hearing has been set for May 22.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no further details are available.