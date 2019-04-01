× Sticking around Hampton Roads for Spring Break? There’s plenty to do!

Time to get excited! Spring Break is here for students on the Peninsula and just around the corner for everyone else. But what do you do to keep the kids busy and spend quality time with the family?

News 3 spoke with Bernadette Watkins, a York County mom who runs the blog The Mommy Cooler, about some local options.

Watkins says living in Hampton Roads is a great opportunity for a ‘stay-cation’ because there are so many things to do in the area.

Her first suggestion? Checking out local theme parks like Busch Gardens.

“It’s the best the time to go to the park, check out the rides, get on the rides before the tourists really start to come here,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity to stretch your legs a little bit because you can definitely work out in that park.”

Buying day passes for the family could set you back a few hundred dollars, but it’ll still likely be less expensive than a vacation and you can save money by becoming a Busch Gardens member.

If you’re looking for more inexpensive options, Watkins says to consider the local museums:

The Historic Triangle of Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown has plenty to see. Through April 12 at Colonial Williamsburg, local residents can pay for a day pass and return for the rest of the year for free.

The Mariner’s Museum in Newport News has an entry fee of $1 per person.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth has a $5 entry fee on Wednesdays and during the week of April 15 is hosting a Spring Break Boredom Busters event with all kinds of drop-in activities.

And, of course, there are plenty of FREE options in Hampton Roads too, like the beaches and parks. Watkins suggests checking out kidsskatefree.com for a list of local skating centers with free admission.

She says it’s all about keeping the family busy.

“The more activities you do, the more they’re going to feel their time was well spent. When they come back, if they had friends who did travel, they can say, ‘Oh I went here, I did this, I did that.’ They feel they had a great time off. By the time they come back, they’ll be ready to finish out the rest of the school year,” she said.

For more information, head to The Mommy Cooler.