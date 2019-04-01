Redskins left tackle Trent Williams recovering from health scare

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – There was a possibility that the Redskins would be without their franchise quarterback AND their cornerstone left tackle in 2019.

Trent Williams has spent “several weeks” tending to a medical scare that could have possibly sidelined him for all of the upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Williams had a growth on his head that was potentially malignant, but has since been removed. He is expected to recover fully from the removal, although he won’t be expected to do much during the spring offseason program, the report says.

Battling several different injuries last season, Williams missed just three games. He played through a torn patellar tendon all season, finally having surgery done in the offseason.

Williams was a first round draft pick in the 2010 Draft by the Redskins and has played in 120 games.