Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm brings wet, windy weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It’s about to get wet, windy and warmer. In that order.

An area of low pressure will form along the cold front that moved through on Sunday and brought us this chillier weather. That low will roll up the coast and intensify off of the Outer Banks.

Before then, expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight and chilly temperatures. We will bottom out in the 30s overnight and temperatures will be rising by morning.

Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday with showers arriving from south to north in the afternoon.

As our coastal low intensifies, winds will increase as well. Expect a northeast breeze on Tuesday from 15 to 25 mph. We could see gusts into the 40s on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The rain should wrap up before you wake up on Wednesday morning as our coastal low moves north of the region.

We will start the day on Wednesday with some clouds but see the sunshine increase throughout the day. Our temperatures will be increasing as well, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

High pressure will let us enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday with high temperatures near 70.

And we will start the day dry on Friday before showers arrive in the afternoon along a slow-moving cold front. Expect high temperatures once again in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The front may just linger into the weekend, bringing us a chance for rain on Saturday and a slight chance on Sunday. Expect highs both days in the lower 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1998 F3 Tornado: Hanover Co, F2 Tornado: Caroline Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

