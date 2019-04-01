Not done yet: Ahmad Caver & B.J. Stith selected to Reese’s College All-Star Game

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team have been selected to compete in the 2019 NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday, April 5 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The 4:30 p.m. ET game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game features the top senior student-athletes from NCAA Division I competing on the NCAA Final Four floor. The game is played as part of Final Four Friday, which also includes open practices for each of the teams competing in the Final Four.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game is free to attend for all NABC Convention registrants and guests, as well as the general public.

Caver, who was named to the Conference USA All-First Team, as well as the NABC All-District First Team, led ODU in assists, steals and minutes played. His 1316:43 total minutes played ranks third in the NCAA and 1st in the C-USA; while, he also became the program leader for career minutes logged. His 193 assists (5.5 apg) this season ranked 24thin the country and 3rd in the league, while his 2.54 assist to turnover ratio ranked 37th in the nation and 2nd in the C-USA.

Caver’s 119 free-throws made ranked 4th in the league and his 196 field-goals made ranked 6th in Conference USA. He averaged 16.6 points per outing, which was 9th most in the conference. Caver drilled 70 three-pointers this season, which was the 13th most in Conference USA and his 1.43 steals per game ranked 14th in the C-USA.

Stith, who was named the 2018-19 Conference USA Player of the Year to go along with First Team All-League and NABC All-District First Team honors, led ODU in scoring and rebounding this season.

His 7.5 rebounds per contest ranked 6thin the C-USA, while his 16.8 points per outing ranked 8th in the league. Stith’s 6.1 defensive rebounds per game ranked 3rd in Conference USA, while his 84.7% free-throw percentage led the team, was 5th in the conference and 66th in the NCAA. He recorded 11 double-doubles this season, which was the 2nd most in the C-USA and ranked 47th in the country. His 1206:07 (34:50 mpg) total minutes played ranked 49th in the nation. Stith averaged 2.0 3PT FG made per game, which ranked 13th in the league. He also connected on 36.9% from deep, which ranked 15th in Conference USA.