Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly start, tracking rain ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM Monday for inland NC including Northampton, Bertie, and Hertford Counties.

A much cooler start to the work week… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. With NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph, it will feel more like the 20s and 30s. Highs will only warm to near 50 this afternoon, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds lingering for the Outer Banks. Winds will gradually relax through the day.

Expect mainly clear skies this evening with clouds building in overnight. Lows will return to the mid 30s but winds will be light.

Rain and wind return for Tuesday. Clouds will build in Tuesday morning with rain moving in through midday. Expect widespread rain for most of Tuesday afternoon to evening. Rainfall totals will be highest for areas to the southeast, over 1” possible for NE NC and the Outer Banks. Winds will crank up again tomorrow with gusts to 30+ mph Tuesday evening/night. It will still be cool tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s.

We will warm up for the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday and into the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday and Friday. We will see more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain will return for Friday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cool, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G30+

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 1st

1998 F3 Tornado: Hanover Co, F2 Tornado: Caroline Co

