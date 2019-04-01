Huddle House employee ‘maliciously sprayed’ with mace by Suffolk woman

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a Huddle House after learning that a woman was ‘maliciously sprayed’ with mace.

A female sprayed the Huddle House employee and then left the restaurant. The call for the incident came around 10:49 a.m.

The restaurant is located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard off Route 460.

Police say the mace did directly affect the employee. Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded and the employee received an emergency medical assessment.

About twenty to thirty customers and additional employees were inside the business at the time of the incident but did not require medical evaluation.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.