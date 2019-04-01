Health officials search for dog after person reports being bitten on W&M campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a black and brown ‘Rottweiler type’ dog, which the department said bit a person on March 29.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near James Blair Drive at the William & Mary campus. The department said the dog in question was being walked with another dog, by a man about six feet tall wearing coveralls, a ball cap and headphones.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

The department does remind residents that if the dog is found the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but placed on in-home confinement period for 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure their family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus. Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between three and four months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.