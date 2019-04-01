Hampton Roads volunteers needed for Clean the Bay Day

HAMPTON ROADS – Thousands of volunteers are needed throughout Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore for Clean the Bay Day this June.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and local partners will celebrate the 31st Clean the Bay Day this year on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until noon.

In 2018, over 6,000 volunteers on foot and in boats participated in Clean the Bay Day, removing around 130,000 pounds of litter and debris over 300 miles of shoreline.

“Over the past 30 years Clean the Bay Day has grown into one of the largest volunteer programs in Virginia and one of the most popular ways to give back to our waterways every year. It’s so simple, yet so rewarding,” said CBF Hampton Roads Grassroots Manager Tanner Council. “This is a gateway program. People from all walks of life come for a few hours, have a great time, and realize that they too can easily make a positive impact on water quality. Many start looking for what else they can do to help, and there is plenty more to do.”

There are many cleanup locations in Virginia’s Eastern Shore, as well as in Hampton Roads, Northern and Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and at many state parks.

Early registration for this event is advised. To register at a site near you, click here. Online registration to a cleanup at one of the participating state parks gets you free entry to the park the day of the event.