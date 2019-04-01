Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia awarded $400K to support health-related initiatives

NORFOLK, Va. – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia has been awarded over $400,000 to support health-related initiatives.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore announced a series of grants from Obici Healthcare Foundation, Sentara Healthcare, and Walmart totaling to $410,000.

The Foodbank will use these funds to support healthcare-related initiatives as outlined in the organization’s Strategic Plan.

To increase healthy, nutritious meals in communities with a high prevalence of food insecurity and food deserts, the Foodbank provides the Mobile Food Pantry Program.

The Mobile Food Pantry Program helps in the delivery of fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein to communities with limited access to healthy food options.

The Foodbank will utilize these new grants to expand its service delivery model, which places an even greater emphasis on fresh produce distribution.

“We’re really excited about our partnership with the Foodbank on this three-year grant project,” said Annette Beuchler, President and CEO, Obici Healthcare Foundation. “The Community Produce Hub aligns well with our mission to improve the health status of people living in our area, as it provides fresh produce to families with limited access to healthy food options — which can prevent many chronic diseases.”

Last month, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore expanded on the Mobile Pantry Program with the development of the Community Produce Hub in Western Tidewater. This project is funded in part by a $300,000 grant from the Obici Healthcare Foundation. This expansion of the Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry Program will serve Franklin and Southampton County.

The Western Tidewater Community Produce Hub will provide fresh produce and is expected to launch in Spring 2019 with a projected program completion date of Spring 2022.

The Foodbank also received a $50,000 grant from Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health as part of the organizations’ $1 million donation made to the Federation of Virginia Foodbanks earlier this year, as well as $60,000 in grant funding from Walmart to develop a Healthy Food Pantry Pilot Program in partnership with Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk — a longtime partner agency of the Foodbank.

“Collaborations with organizations such as the Foodbank are integral to the Sentara mission to improve health every day,” said Howard P. Kern, President and CEO, Sentara Healthcare. “Community partnerships result in a positive impact on social determinants of health for our community members.

Food insecurity is a particular area of opportunity and Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are pleased to provide support for local food pantry programs.”

The newly expanded food pantry will transition from the large distribution of shelf-stable, dry good items to more fruits and vegetables that are low in sodium, sugar and trans-fat. The model will also increase distribution of healthy food to individuals struggling with health-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

“In our long-standing relationship with the Foodbank, we have been at the forefront of championing transformational efforts to fight hunger in the community,” said Keith Morris, Senior Director of Community Relations, Walmart. “Through the Healthy Food Pantry Program, we are able to take our support a step further to provide healthier food options for families facing food insecurity families in the region.”

The modified Healthy Food Pantry model at Calvary Revival Church will launch in April 2019 and offer additional support services that holistically address hunger and food insecurity.