× First Warning Traffic – Major road closures for the week of April 1st

VIRGINIA BEACH: Public Works signal construction work has begun at the intersection of 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, excluding weekends and special events. There will be a temporary lane closure on 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue. The 22nd Street lane closure will be for left turns and through traffic at the intersection. The Atlantic Avenue lane closure will be for both northbound and southbound. Left turns and through traffic for northbound will be restricted.

–

CHESAPEAKE:

GREAT BRIDGE BRIDGE NIGHT CLOSURE

The Great Bridge bridge on Battlefield Blvd. will be closed to traffic April 10 & 11 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., to accommodate bridge maintenance. Detour via Rt. 168 Great Bridge Bypass.

KEMPSVILLE RD WESTBOUND NIGHT RESURFACING

There will be resurfacing operations on Kempsville Rd. westbound between Clearfield Ave. and Battlefield Blvd. from April 1-26. Roadwork will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. Motorists should use caution when transiting the area.

CHESAPEAKE EXPWY NORTHBOUND NIGHT RESURFACING

There will be resurfacing operations on the Chesapeake Expwy. northbound between the Great Bridge Bypass overpass approaches and the bridge over Battlefield Blvd. from April 1-26. Roadwork will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. A lane of traffic will remain open at all times. Motorists should use caution when transiting the area.

–

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 1; Tuesday, April 2; Wednesday, April 3; and Thursday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

BRIDGES

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664: Single-lane closure south, with stoppages up to 20 minutes possible,

April 1-4, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 5, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

April 6, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures north, April 1-2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64: Single-lane closures west:

April 2-5, from 8 p.m. to midnight

April 3-4, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. James River Bridge, Route 17: Alternating single-lane closures in both directions April 1-2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County View project page for complete lane closure and detour information Full ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B):

March 31-April 4, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 5, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 6, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, March 31-April 4, as follows: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 31-April 6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m eastbound, and as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. westbound.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure. I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge: I-64 single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Greenbrier Parkway, March 31-April 4, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 5, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 64 Express Lanes: The 64 Express Lanes will be closed April 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. I-64: Two slow roll operations, lasting up to 15 minutes each, across all lanes on I-64 east at Route 33 (exit 220), April 4, between midnight and 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure on I-64 east on-ramp from Tidewater Drive (Route 168) south on March 31, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east continues until summer 2019 for bridge repair work. Starting the week of March 19, a full eastbound closure is in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here.