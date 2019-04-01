First-grade boy dies after heart attack on baseball field

ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy was getting ready for a photo with his baseball team when he collapsed on Thursday, WTVC reports.

Brantley Chandler, a first-grader from Chickamauga, Georgia, died after a heart attack.

We’re learning more about the sudden death of a North Georgia six year old. He died on Thursday, a few short hours after collapsing on the baseball field.

We’ll share what we know so far on @newschannelnine 6. pic.twitter.com/I3VtFnyeEx — Taylor N. Stewart (@TaylorNC9) March 30, 2019

Chandler had hypoplastic left heart syndrome, his mother said.

The Center for Disease Control estimates about 960 babies are born each year with this syndrome. This illness stunts the growth of the left side of the heart.

“He loved playing baseball and was the catcher for the Rock Spring Mustangs,” his obituary said. “When he was not playing baseball, Brantley could be found enjoying what the outdoors had to offer.”