Drugs seized after traffic stop in Bertie County

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Officials of Bertie County conducted a traffic stop that lead to seizing cocaine on March 29.

The traffic stop took place in Lewiston, N.C. for a traffic violation.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the Down East Drug Task Force say they have received complaints about John Dembry Jr. selling illegal narcotics in that area.

An agent and his police K9 conducted an ‘open air sniff’ of Dembry’s vehicle and a positive alert for the presence of narcotics was indicated.

A search of the vehicle lead to the finding of cocaine. There is no further information at this time.