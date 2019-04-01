Driver vandalizes Virginia Beach softball field weeks before opening day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Opening day for the Kempsville Recreation Association is nearing.

Instead of feeling excited, some people with the league are feeling discouraged.

On Saturday night, a person was seen driving their car through the outfield of one of the fields next to the Kempsville Recreation Center. The driver was only out there for a few minutes, but the damage they left behind will take hours to fix.

The Kempsville Recreation Association is made up of volunteers.

Now they will have to begin the process of fixing the field so it can be used by the time Opening Day comes around.