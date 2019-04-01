Minor injuries reported after man on bike is hit by a vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A bicyclist sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Airline Blvd & Scott Street in Portsmouth.

According to officials, dispatch received a call at 5:30 a.m. for an accident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The adult male on the bicycle was taken to the hospital by medics for what appears to be minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until police arrived. Based on police investigation, officers will issue a summons to the bicyclist.