An event featuring food, fun and Kentucky Derby attire on Coast Live

Posted 12:46 pm, April 1, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Donna Tighe shares all the details of "Tastefully Yours," an event that will feature dancing, delicious food and a Kentucky Derby hat contest and benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites also joins us to show off a banana pudding tart with brûlée meringe and crispy banana, one of many dishes that will be featured. 

"Tastefully Yours" will take place on April 11th from 6:00 - 9:30 p.m. at Hampton Roads Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.hrfoodbank.org, at any BayPort Credit Union or at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Presented by
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
hrfoodbank.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.