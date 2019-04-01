An event featuring food, fun and Kentucky Derby attire on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Donna Tighe shares all the details of "Tastefully Yours," an event that will feature dancing, delicious food and a Kentucky Derby hat contest and benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites also joins us to show off a banana pudding tart with brûlée meringe and crispy banana, one of many dishes that will be featured.

"Tastefully Yours" will take place on April 11th from 6:00 - 9:30 p.m. at Hampton Roads Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.hrfoodbank.org, at any BayPort Credit Union or at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Presented by

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

hrfoodbank.org

