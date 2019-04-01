Act 3 podcast: Avenger’s runtime revealed and Jordan Peele’s Us

Posted 2:05 pm, April 1, 2019

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week on Act 3, we’ve got leaks galore! The runtime for Avengers: Endgame has leaked, and Chandler demonstrates his impressive Star Wars knowledge by breaking down a leaked movie poster for Episode IX. Plus thoughts and reactions to the the new release from writer/director Jordan Peele, Us.

Timecodes:

00:02:45 – Marvel Memo

00:12:00 – Star Wars Leaked Poster Breakdown

00:23:50 – Will Call

00:29:50 – Act Two: What We’re Watching

00:39:30 – Act Three: Jordan Peele’s “Us”

