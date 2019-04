Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 900 Men Strong Breakfast is one of the East Coast's largest events exclusively for men. Tyrone Walker and J.R. Locke-Chair discuss the significance of the event and how their group strives to make a difference through education and assists with decreasing the high school dropout rate.

This year's breakfast will take place on April 13th at 8:30 a..m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center. For more information visit www.900menstrong.org.