MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Virginia has not played in a Final Four in 35 years. Yet, Saturday in Minneapolis – the Wahoos will be the experienced squad.

UVA (33-and-3) will face Auburn in one NCAA national semifinal. Sunday, Auburn advanced to its first ever Final Four with a 77-71 overtime victory vs. Kentucky in the Midwest Region final.

Auburn (30-and-9), a 5-seed, won the Southeastern Conference tournament title.