Spartans survive and advance to Final Four with frantic win over Duke in Elite Eight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Spartans are back in the Final Four. Michigan State upset the top overall seed in the tournament, Duke 68-67.

It’s the first Final Four appearance for MSU since 2015. Cassius Winston, the Big Ten player of the year, led the Spartans with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenny Goins put MSU (32-and-6) up 68-66 when he nailed a three-pointer with :39 seconds remaining in the game. Duke’s R.J. Barrett, who finished with 21 points, got to the line with just under six seconds left, but only made one of his two free throws that could have tied the game.

Duke (32-and-6) was led by Zion Williamson’s 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The Spartans are headed to their 10th Final Four in program history and will face No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Saturday in Minneapolis. Tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m, in a game you see on News 3.

News 3 is your home for the Final Four & the National Championship game.