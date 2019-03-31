Missouri woman charged with murder after allegedly running over her boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A woman was charged with murder after police said she hit and killed a man with a vehicle.

Investigators believe Kathryn Marsh intentionally ran over her boyfriend, Matthew Baker, with a truck, striking him at least twice.

“It was very terrifying at the moment because I didn’t know what happened,” resident Steven Pappas said.

He was at work Friday afternoon when he saw an ambulance rush into the parking lot.

“I saw a hat and a shoe, and then 10 feet away from that was a person’s body,” Pappas said.

Police said 40-year-old Baker died after Marsh ran him over with a Dodge Ram truck.

“We started talking to witnesses and once we talked to the driver a bit we realized it was a little more than just an accident,” Sergeant Keith Ryder of the Chesterfield Police Department said.

Police said Marsh is charged with second-degree murder. They believe she intentionally hit him with the vehicle at least twice.

“I’m not sure of the sequence of events, but I do know that he was physically run over besides being struck,” Ryder said.

Police said the couple dated for several years and live together in Villa Ridge. They said the family indicated there may have been some domestic issues, but police are still trying to determine what caused this.

“I didn’t hear any yelling or any loud noises. That’s why I thought it was so weird, but two hours after the incident a detective came in here and was asking me if one of the two people in the accident were intoxicated because apparently one of them came into the store earlier that evening,” Pappas said.

Police said they tested Marsh for drugs and alcohol and they’re waiting on the results.