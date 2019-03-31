Man hospitalized after shooting near Virginia Beach apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has been shot near the Summer Haven Apartments in the 700 block of Gourmet Road.

The call for the incident came in at 7:33 p.m.

Once police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app.