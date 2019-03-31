Man hospitalized after shooting near Virginia Beach apartment complex

Posted 9:42 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, March 31, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has been shot near the Summer Haven Apartments in the 700 block of Gourmet Road.

700 block of Gourmet Road

The call for the incident came in at 7:33 p.m.

Once police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.