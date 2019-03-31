House damaged by fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – There were no injuries reported after a Saturday night fire that damaged a duplex in the Northwest section of Chesapeake.

Dispatch received a call for the fire, located in the 900 block of Mockingbird Court, at 11:15 p.m. When crews arrived seven minutes later, they found fire and smoke coming from a duplex.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, preventing it from extending into the neighboring unit. The fire was brought under control at 11:39 p.m. and marked completely out by 11:55 p.m.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.