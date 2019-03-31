Four people detained after vehicle pursuit leads to crash in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four people have been detained after a vehicle pursuit took place in Chesapeake and ended in Portsmouth.

Prior to the pursuit, police were responding to a call regarding a fight at around 9 p.m.

Once officials arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle didn’t stop and the pursuit began at 9:05 p.m.

The pursuit continued into Portsmouth until the vehicle crashed at 9:09 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.

The vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash. There were 4 occupants in the vehicle and 2 attempted to flee but were caught.

All four of the occupants have been detained. Reports say some of the occupants sustained minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the pursuit and there were no injuries to officers or citizens.