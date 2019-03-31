× First Warning Forecast: A blustery start to the week with some communities under a Freeze Warning

Drier and much colder overnight. Expect lows in the 30s.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. It will be much colder with gusty winds. We’ll start out in the 30s, but some communities will actually feel like the 20s due to the gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s, which is well below normal for this time of year. It is April Fools’ Day, but these temperatures are no joke.

Another chilly day on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. We are tracking the potential to see rain by the afternoon associated with a coastal low. The models are still in disagreement as to if we will see rain or if most of the wet weather will stay offshore. Right now it looks like we will be seeing rain and wind. Giving it a 60 percent chance. The wet weather should move out overnight with drier weather prevailing on Wednesday.

Wednesday though Thursday is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming. Rain will return to end the work week with highs near 70.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

