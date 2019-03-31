Accomack Co. substitute teacher arrested after bringing gun onto school property

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – An Accomack County substitute teacher was arrested after bringing a firearm to Nandua High School, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Todd E. Godwin said that the sheriff’s office received word on Wednesday that 63-year-old Phillip Gordon Stewart brought a firearm to school. An investigation into the incident led to police recovering firearms from Stewart, and an arrest warrant was obtained for possession of a firearm on school property.

Stewart was being held at the Accomack County Jail with bond denied, but was released on a $2,500 secured bond Friday.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.