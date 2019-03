WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Saturday marked 20 years since Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Apollo’s Chariot roller coaster had its inaugural run — and actor Fabio Lanzoni was struck by a goose while riding it.

Fabio was in the front row when the incident happened. The bird died in the collision, and Fabio suffered a cut on his nose.

No one else on the ride was hurt.

Fabio is an Italian-American actor, model and spokesperson. March 15 marked his 60th birthday.