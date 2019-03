Two Marine pilots died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona, on Saturday, according to the US Marine Corps.

The two pilots were conducting a routine training mission when the AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed around 8:45 p.m. PT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to a release from the Marine Corps.

The pilots’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, according to the statement.

This is a developing story.