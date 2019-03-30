Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for Roanoke man

JAMES H. SMITH

The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Roanoke Police Department on Saturday.

The Roanoke Police Department is looking for 77-year-old James H. Smith.

Smith is described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches in height, 233 pounds, brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, blue Hensley long sleeve shirt, white tennis shoes and a Seattle Seahawks baseball cap.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Please contact the Roanoke Police Department, (540)-853-2211, if you know anything about the whereabouts of Smith.

