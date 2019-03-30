Virginia beats Purdue to advance to first Final Four in 35 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Final Four, finally! Virginia is headed to its first Final Four since 1984 after beating Purdue in the Elite Eight.

The final score was 75 – 80.

The Cavaliers trailed 30-29 at halftime but used an 8-2 run to open the second half to get ahead.

This will be the third time in program history that UVA is headed to the Final Four. Besides 1984, the ‘Hoos went in 1981 as well.

Virginia, who notched a program-record 33rd win on the season tonight, is still seeking its first national title.