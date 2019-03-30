Truck hauling crabs crashes in Accomack County

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident in the 17000 block of Hopeton Road at 3:31 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate a 6 wheeled truck that was overturned with the driver still inside the vehicle, needing extrication.

The incident was upgraded to an entrapment and more emergency officials were added to the assignment for additional help.

Police say the truck was hauling crabs when the accident happened. The passenger was extricated and evaluated by EMS.

Crews did remain on the scene for additional time as the roadway was shutdown for cleanup.