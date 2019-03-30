Police vehicle hit while responding to a ‘priority fight call’ in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A police officer’s vehicle was hit at the Oceanfront while officers responded to a call for a fight on Saturday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the Birdneck Road area for a “priority fight call” prior to the accident, according to officials.

With lights and sirens activated, the police vehicle was struck by a 2014 white Kia Soul that was making a left turn onto Pacific Avenue from 16th Street.

The driver of the Kia Soul was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That officer was not injured.

Officials are investigating the crash and it has not been determined whether charges are being filed.

