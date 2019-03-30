Man dead after overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A shooting overnight left a man dead on Military Highway in Norfolk.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 3500 block of N. Military Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any other details surrounding this investigation. They ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.