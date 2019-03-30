× First Warning Forecast: Tracking wet weather moving in for Sunday

Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight with increasing clouds.

The cold front will move across the area on Sunday. The front will actually move through before any rain does. We will reach our high temperatures early on in the day. Expect highs in the mid 60s, then falling throughout the day. Rain will move in by early afternoon through the evening. We are looking at a 70 percent chance. Drier and much colder overnight. Expect lows in the mid and upper 30s.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. It will be much colder with gusty winds. Highs will be right around 50 degrees, which is well below normal for this time of year. It is April Fools’ Day, but these temperatures are no joke.

Another chilly day on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. We are tracking the potential to see rain by the afternoon associated with a coastal low. The models are still in disagreement as to if we will see rain or if most of the wet weather will stay offshore. No matter what, it looks like it will be on the breezy side. Right now, just keeping a 30 percent chance for wet weather.

Wednesday though Thursday is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming. Rain will return to end the work week with highs near 70.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

