What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of March 31st

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of March 31st

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

SUPERGIRL

“All About Eve” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SUPERGIRL FACES HER BIGGEST CHALLENGE YET — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must deal with the destructive aftermath of Lex’s (guest star Jon Cryer) nefarious plans. Shocked at what Lex has created, Supergirl faces her biggest challenge yet. Ben Bray directed the episode with story by Gabriel Llanas and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#417). Original airdate 3/31/2019.

CHARMED

“Surrender” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DEEPEST DESIRE — When Niko (Ellen Tamaki) reaches out to Mel (Melonie Diaz) for help, she unknowingly reveals a new demon. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) volunteers to infiltrate the “cult” to help thwart him, but when she goes missing Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel set out to find her before it’s too late. Harry (Rupert Evans) must face the consequences of the “gift” that The Elders have bestowed on him, leaving Mel, Macy and Maggie shocked and angry. Mel thinks that Fiona (guest star Leah Pipes) might be the key to helping Harry, which seems to cause trouble between her and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon). Meanwhile, Parker (Nick Hargrove) is getting worse and Maggie has an idea on how to make him better. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Sarah Goldfinger (#117). Original airdate 3/31/2019.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Lucha De Apuestas” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

BELIEVE IT OR NOT — When the Legends hear that Mona (Roman Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter (#409). Original airdate 4/1/2019.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“April Fool Us Day 2019” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

APRIL FOOLS! — The world-famous team of Penn & Teller prank Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”) by turning him into an amazing, world-class magician as they send him to the streets of Vegas to bedazzle the crowds. Original airdate 4/1/2019.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

THE FLASH

“Cause and XS” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED — After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother. Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh (#514). Original airdate 2/12/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#106). Original airdate 2/26/2019.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Two” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) makes a shocking discovery and looks to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for answers but is confused by his decision to put everything he and Jane have on hold. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is trying to secure a future with the hope of it being with JR (guest star Rosario Dawson), but her past might jeopardize everything. Jaime Camil, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#501). Original airdate 3/27/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

FEELING GUILTY – With Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) Catholic guilt starting to settle in, she turns to Alba for advice and gets an unexpected answer. Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) decides to go see Rose (guest star Bridget Regan) with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) by her side, in order to help get answers. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is back to work with River (guest star Brooke Shields), but a power struggle ensues between the two and Xo (Andrea Navedo) might be the solution they have been looking for. Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Chantelle M. Wells & Katie Wech (#502). Original airdate 4/3/2019.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

SUPERNATURAL

“Game Night”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES UNTIL SOMEONE GETS HURT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) race to help a friend in need. Meanwhile, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) is concerned for Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) wellbeing, and Castiel (Misha Collins) enlists help from Jo/Anael (guest star Danneel Ackles) to track down a miracle. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Meredith Glynn. (#1417). Original airdate 4/4/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

IN THE DARK

“Pilot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld, “Shameless”) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and—more reluctantly—her trusty guide dog, Pretzel, whose presence she resents. Her parents, Hank (Derek Webster) and Joy (Kathleen York), own a guide dog school, a venture they opened hoping it would give Murphy a job with some purpose. Murphy’s closest friend is a sweet teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana), whose kindness and intelligence are currently going to waste as he deals drugs on the street for his older cousin, Darnell (Keston John). Murphy’s life comes crashing down when, while out for a walk with Pretzel, she stumbles upon what she’s sure is the lifeless body of Tyson in the alley outside her apartment. But when the police arrive, including a salt-of-the-earth detective named Dean (Rich Sommer), there is no body to be found—and with Murphy not exactly sober, the police aren’t especially inclined to investigate. Murphy is devastated, and the only thing holding her back from spiraling downward even further is her resolve to learn what happened to Tyson. Morgan Krantz and Casey Deidrick also star. Michael Showalter directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#101). Original airdate 4/4/2019.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

SERIES FINALE

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“I’m In Love” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES FINALE – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) makes a life-changing decision about her future. Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III, Skylar Astin, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (#417). Original airdate 4/5/2019.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CONCERT SPECIAL – Rachel Bloom and the cast of the critically acclaimed series will perform live versions of fan-favorite songs along with incredible staging, multimedia visuals and a live band and orchestra. Rachel Bloom, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen wrote the special, directed by Marty Pasetta, Jr. (#418). Original airdate 4/5/2019.