LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Wahoos are waltzing into the Elite Eight!

No. 1 seed Virginia defeated 12-seed Oregon 53-49 at the KFC Yum! Center early Friday morning.

After trailing 16-10 in the opening half, UVA closed the first 20 minutes on a 20-6 run to lead 30-22 at halftime.

The Cavaliers advance to their first Elite Eight since 2016, and will face Purdue Saturday evening at 8:49 p.m.

News 3 will be in Louisville to follow the 'Hoos run towards the Final Four.