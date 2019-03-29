× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous and spring-like, highs in the 70s

A few clouds will move in overnight. Temperatures will drop to near 50.

High pressure will continue to control the weather on Saturday. Winds will be out of the south which will help to boost temperatures into the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy. It will be a bit breezy as the cold front approaches from the west. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight with increasing clouds.

The cold front will move across the area on Sunday. The front will actually move through before any rain does. We will reach our high temperatures early on in the day. Expect highs in the mid 60s, then falling throughout the day. Rain will move in by early afternoon through the evening. We are looking at a 70 percent chance. Drier and much colder overnight. Expect lows in the mid and upper 30s.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. It will be much colder with gusty winds. Highs will be right around 50 degrees, which is well below normal for this time of year. It is April Fools’ Day, but these temperatures are no joke.

Another chilly day on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. We are tracking the potential to see rain throughout the day associated with a coastal low. The models are still in disagreement as to if we will see rain or if most of the wet weather will stay offshore. No matter what, it looks like it will be on the windy side.

Wednesday though Friday is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

