Police looking for 3 men who robbed Manteo supermarket at gunpoint

MANTEO, N.C. – The Manteo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the men who robbed the La Mision supermarket at gunpoint earlier this week.

Police say around 9:10 p.m., three African American males wielding guns and dressed in all-black clothing entered the store and robbed an employee.

The robbers then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to contact Officer Moore of the Manteo Police Department at (252) 473-2069, call the Dare County Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or submit a tip to the Crime Line here.

