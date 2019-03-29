NCAA Tournament: Commonwealth’s bracket racket

Ahmed Hill of Virginia Tech Hokies reacts. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON/LOUISVILLE - With only five days remaining in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Commonwealth of Virginia continues to make a bracket racket.

Entering Friday, only 12 teams were still standing in the Big Dance. Two of those 12, Virginia and Virginia Tech, hail from Virginia.

News 3 is the only local station with a reporter on the road with both Tech and UVA as the two teams trek towards the Final Four.

Above is Friday's 6:00 p.m. sportscast LIVE from both Washington, DC and Louisville, KY.

