× March’s Squadron of the Month: The VAW-121 Bluetails

NAVAL AIR STATION NORFOLK – News 3 is proud to introduce our March 2019 Squadron of the Month; the “Bluetails” of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121!

The Bluetails are based at Naval Air Station Norfolk and are part of Carrier Air Wing Seven. They deploy aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

The Bluetails fly the E-2D Hawkeye with missions focusing on airborne early warning and battle management.

They last deployed aboard the USS Nimitz in 2017 where they flew 276 sorties, of which 132 were combat missions. The aircrew logged 1,454 flight hours – 1,020.7 in combat.

The Bluetails are led by Commanding Officer Michael McGlynn, Executive Officer Martin Fentress Jr. and Command Master Chief Samuel Rivera.