Man dead after shooting in Newport News, suspect in custody

Posted 6:37 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53PM, March 29, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

Photo: Newport News Police Department

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard at 5:23 p.m. When they arrived, they located a white male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m.

Police investigated, and a suspect was detained. Police said in a statement that “the quick response of officers and the cooperation of citizens at the scene” helped them in their investigation.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

This is a developing story.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.076542 by -76.466713.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.