Man dead after shooting in Newport News, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard at 5:23 p.m. When they arrived, they located a white male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m.

Police investigated, and a suspect was detained. Police said in a statement that “the quick response of officers and the cooperation of citizens at the scene” helped them in their investigation.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

This is a developing story.

Download the News 3 app for updates.